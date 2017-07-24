Side-Line introduces Totem Obscura – listen now to ‘Eisenman (Short Cut)’ (Face The Beat profile series)

The 82nd track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the German dark electro / aggrotech project Totem Obscura.

Founded on July 1, 2013, Totem Obscura is the project by Pedro “Acylum” Engel (Music & Vocals) and Nadine “Cooraz” Engel (Lyrics & Vocals) mixing harsh vocals with dark electronics and classical music. The track we offer here is taken from the 2016 album “Blutiges Eisen” and is a perfect ambassador of what this project is all about. Highly advised to fans of Kirlian Camera, Ice Ages or yet Haus Arafna!

