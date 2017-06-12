Side-Line introduces Slighter – listen now to ‘Backscatter’ (Face The Beat profile series)

The 71st track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the US-based electronic / industrial / IDM act Slighter.

Slighter is the project by Colin Cameron Allrich whose work includes 2 remixes for Front Line Assembly (“Next War” and “Leveled”) and Hate Dept. (“New Ghost”). He also helped with the programming/synthesis on the 16Volt side project Black December and is currently releasing via Confusioninc.com. And last but not least, he has placed music on NBC/Universal, HBO, Showtime, FOX and more.

The track we were generously offered for our compilation kinda unites all of the influences Colin has undergone, from electronic, over IDM to industrial. It’s really all in there blended into a very enjoyable rapid paced track.

You can find the project back on Facebook, make sure to check them out.

Listen to “Backscatter” below and download it right here.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4">Face The Beat: Session 4 by Slighter</a>

Check our “Face The Beat: Session 4” page on Bandcamp to discover the other 91 bands. All donations will go to charity.