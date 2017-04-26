Side-Line introduces Signal Operator – listen now to ‘The Black Field (Psychological Version)’ (Face The Beat profile series)

The 67th track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the Brasilian old school electro act Signal Operator.

Signal Operator was founded in 2009 in Sorocaba,Brasil. The Band is actually a one-man by Emerson Felix, heavily influenced by old school bands such Skinny Puppy, Front Line Assembly, Mentallo & The Fixer, Leaether Strip or yet Front 242. The sound consists of pulsating bass lines and analogue synths, heavy drums and distorted vocals. Emerson Felix is planning to self release in 2017 an independent LP, he also has another solo project Êlémentaire which offers minimal wave. Check the band on Facebook!

Listen to “The Black Field (Psychological Version)” below and download it right here.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4">Face The Beat: Session 4 by Signal Operator</a>

Check our “Face The Beat: Session 4” page on Bandcamp to discover the other 91 bands. All donations will go to charity.