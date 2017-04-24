FOLLOW US
 
News

Side-Line introduces Sawtooth – listen now to ‘Giles Corey’ (Face The Beat profile series)

By Apr 24,2017

Side-Line introduces Sawtooth - listen now to'Giles Corey' (Face The Beat profile series)

The 65th track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the (symphonic) dark electro act Sawtooth based in Lowell, Massachusetts (USA).

Sawtooth is formerly a member of the online netlabels and collectives BreakBit and Futures Passed Music, and has produced official remixes for international artists like Massive Ego, Dear Strange, Metroland, K-The-I???, Transdusk, War Twins, McMangos, and many more. Active since 2012 the project has been releasing 14 singles, EPs and albums so far, so yes, he is quite a busy bee. Check the band on Facebook.

Listen to “Giles Corey​​” below and download it right here.

Check our “Face The Beat: Session 4” page on Bandcamp to discover the other 91 bands. All donations will go to charity.

Tags:

 

In Between – In Between (CD Album – PMS Studio)

In Between – In Between
Previous
Kill Your Boyfriend – Ghosts

Kill Your Boyfriend – Ghosts (Digital EP – Shyrec)

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD