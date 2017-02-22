FOLLOW US
 
Side-Line introduces M.R.S.B.L.K. – listen now to ‘Elevations High’ (Face The Beat profile series)

By Feb 22,2017

Side-Line introduces M.R.S.B.L.K. - listen now to'Elevations High' (Face The Beat profile series)

The 46th track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the Los Angeles based trip hop act M.R.S.B.L.K..

The track we feature today is one of several tracks that were sent to us from outside the dark electro scene. The young trip hop act M.R.S.B.L.K. so far has only released one 7-track EP via Soundcloud which also featured the track we showcase you here. Little is known from this project which unfortunately only has a limited online presence. We hope to bring you some extra news on this act in the near future.

Listen to “Elevations High” below and download it right here.

Check our “Face The Beat: Session 4” page on Bandcamp to discover the other 91 bands. All donations will go to charity.

