FOLLOW US
 
News

Side-Line introduces KPT – listen now to ‘Innermost’ (Face The Beat profile series)

By Feb 14,2017

Side-Line introduces KPT - listen now to'Innermost' (Face The Beat profile series)

The 42nd track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the dark hypnotic electronic Minneapolis based act KPT (pronounced ‘Kept’).

KPT is a real discovery for so many reasons. This one-man project has so far released 2 albums and one EP and the track we feature here comes from the excellent “BLK Eye” album released last year. It’s not a coincidence that many consider this act as a frontrunner of what electro music might sound like in the future although it has so far passed largely under the radar of the other scene magazines. Sound wise KPT mixes breakbeats, dark synth layers with almost tribal like beat assaults and scarcely placed vocals.

A band you need to keep an eye on for sure! You can learn more from this very fine act right here on Facebook.

Listen to “Innermost” below and download it right here.

Check our “Face The Beat: Session 4” page on Bandcamp to discover the other 91 bands. All donations will go to charity.

Tags:

 

Der Blutharsch And The Infinite Church Of The Leading Hand – Sucht & Ordnung (CD Album – WKN)

Der Blutharsch And The Infinite Church Of The Leading Hand – Sucht & Ordnung
Previous
Mondkopf returns with dark atmospheres on the upcoming LP 'They Fall, But You Don’t'

Mondkopf returns with dark atmospheres on the upcoming LP 'They Fall, But You Don’t'

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD