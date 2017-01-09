Side-Line introduces ELM – listen now to ‘Edge’ (Face The Beat profile series)

The 26th track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the Swedish one-man old school EBM act ELM.

The band first got our attention with the “Edge” EP from which this track is taken. It’s pure old-school but with that extra touch! The EP was followed up by “Hardline” bringing more powerful vocals (and excellent lyrics) and basslines mixed with stomping beats.

Listen to “Edge” below and download it right here.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4">Face The Beat: Session 4 by ELM</a>

Check our “Face The Beat: Session 4” page on Bandcamp to discover the other 91 bands. All donations will go to charity.