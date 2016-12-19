FOLLOW US
 
Side-Line introduces Dark Side Eons – listen now to ‘Infinity Equals Zero’ (Face The Beat profile series)

By Dec 19,2016

The 18th track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by Dark Side Eons.

Dark Side Eons is an electro-industrial / dark wave duo from Poland which formed in 2012. Kasia ‘Moonskin’ Trzaska and Leszek ‘Morph’ Trzaska started to play first live shows in 2014 and in October 2016 they released their debut album “Eclipse” with the German label darkTunes Music Group. More news on the band’s official Facebook page.

Listen to “Infinity Equals Zero” below and download it right here.

Check our “Face The Beat: Session 4” page on Bandcamp to discover the other 91 bands. All donations will go to charity.

