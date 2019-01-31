Shamanic pagan folk act Omnia to launch ‘Reflexions’ 2LP vinyl

After the luxury full colour, matt-laquered and Silver embossed CD digipak, the shamanic pagan folk act Omnia now also releases a very special limited edition on double vinyl. You can order this vinyl right here!

Omnia is based in the Netherlands and its members over the years have had Irish, Dutch, Cornish, Belgian, Indonesian and Persian backgrounds. Their music takes on the form of various cultural routes, from places around the world such as Ireland, England, Cornwall and Iran. They sing in English, French, Irish, Breton, Finnish, German, Dutch, Swedish, Latin, and Hindi, and play Celtic harp, mouth harp, hurdy-gurdy, bodhrán, guitar, bouzouki, didgeridoo, flutes of all kinds, bagpipes, various drums and percussion instruments.

Here’s the video for “Caveman”, taken from the “Reflexions” album.

