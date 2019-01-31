S.P.K. 1981 live recording ‘Live at the Crypt’ issued on CD

For the first time on CD is a fully authorised re-edition of the very first album by the legendary S.P.K. project, originally released as a tape on Sterile Records (the label run by Nigel Ayers / Nocturnal Emissions) in 1981. The recording for this live album was made in London on April 25 1981.

You can order the CD right here.

All sound on this CD was re-mastered by Nigel Ayers himself, from the original tapes. S.P.K. was one of the very first industrial projects, formed in 1978 by Greame Revell in Sydney – Australia. S.P.K. together with Throbbing Gristle, Cabaret Voltaire and few others gave birth to what is today known as industrial music.

The group disbanded in 1988. Two years later Revell and Leong relocated to the United States, where Revell works as a Hollywood film score composer.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.