Robots With Rayguns prep vinyl release new album – help them releasing it!

Phoenix, Arizona based Synthpop/Synthwave artist Robots With Rayguns (RWR) will be releasing their new album “Slow Jams” on 2LP vinyl format via Sofa King Vinyl. The release is currently available for pre-order via SofaKingVinyl.com and at least 200 copies need to be sold in order for the records to get pressed.





It will be on black vinyl and mastered specifically for vinyl from the original 24-bit mixes. The first 200 orders will also include a free download of the digital release. “Slow Jams” is a collection of synth-driven ballads including brand new tunes alongside low-tempo deep cuts and even some revamped versions of classic RWR jams.

For more information or to pre-order Slow Jams, visit SofaKingVinyl.com. You can already preview the track “Memories (feat” below.