RIP Front Line Assembly co-writer Jeremy Inkel

This news just arrived. Canadian keyboard player and programmer Jeremy Inkel is no more. He died January 23 due to complications arising from an asthma condition. He was only 34 years old. Best known for his involvement in the most recent albums by the veteran act Front Line Assembly, he was also the co-founder of Left Spine Down (LSD) and produced tracks for various other musicians.

Based in Vancouver, he was welcomed into Front Line Assembly in 2005, co-writing and producing the album “Artificial Soldier” that was released the following year. He also toured with the band and continued working with FLA on their ensuing albums “Improvised Electronic Device”, “Airmech” (a video game soundtrack) and “Echogenetic”.

Bill Leeb of Front Line Assembly has this to say of Jeremy : “I am truly shocked, heartbroken and saddened beyond belief. Jeremy’s animated larger than life personality will be truly missed. Everyone who met him walked away saying that he was one of the nicest people they had ever met. His creativity will also be sorely missed. He had a huge passion for for music, film and a love of performing. We had recently started creating ideas for a new FLA album, while he also participated on our upcoming ‘Airmech 2’ release, which we are dedicating to his memory. Rest easy….there will always be a place for you with us.”

Metropolis Records also released a statement: “We are stunned and saddened to learn of Jeremy’s sudden death. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends. His family requests that anyone wishing to make a gesture in his memory to please make a cash donation at your local food bank. They also request that we all please remember Jeremy for the kind, funny, soulful and talented person that he was.”

Below is a pictuure of Jeremy Inkel (centre) on the FLA tour bus with Bill Leeb (l) and Rhys Fulber (r).