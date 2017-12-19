Qntal announces brand new album ‘VIII – Nachtblume’, ready for Spring 2018

“VIII – Nachtblume” is the title of the brand new Qntal album which will see the light in Spring 2018. The new album is the first in 4 years from the band and is already the band’s 8th album to date. The 12-track album can be pre-ordered right now.

Qntal was founded in 1991 by Michael Popp and Ernst Horn. The duo later added vocalist Syrah (Sigrid Hausen) to complete the band. Horn left the group in 1999, to concentrate on his other band, Deine Lakaien (he later formed Helium Vola in 2001) and was replaced by Philipp Groth.