Psyborg Corp. launch teaser single ‘Synthezoids’ to announce new album ‘Highways to Zenith’

Jan 4,2017

Insane Records has announced the first single from Psyborg Corp.’s forthcoming album “Highways to Zenith”: “Synthezoids”.

With the single the Industrial / Cyberpunk trio announces the album’s sound pallet: synthwave atmospheres full of sci-fi nostalgia for movies and videogames from the 80’s mixed with industrial / harsh electro vibes.

The single marks the end of “Obsÿdÿana” , the duology work that was started with the previous album “The Frozen Shrines of Obsÿdÿana” (2014).

Pre-orders are available on Bandcamp or via the label’s own store. “Synthezoids” will also be available on other digital platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google Play, Amazon MP3 and many others popular digital platforms.

