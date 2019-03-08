Psy’Aviah returns with a brand new EP incl. 2 exclusive Bandcamp-only tracks + cover The Police

The Belgian electropop act Psy’Aviah is back with an 8-track download EP: “Dream Fever”. The 8-track version is an exclusive Bandcamp one as it holds 2 extra tracks compared to the ‘normal’ version which will be released on the other download platforms later next week.

And that’s not all, the Bandcamp version EP also has a remixkit as well included for the title track.

With “Dream Fever”, Yves Schelpe reveals the very first song from the band’s forthcoming 9th full length album “Soul Searching”. You may expect a video interview with Yves pretty soon on Side-Line.

As nicely expressed in the official video clip (see below) accompanying the release of this new EP, “Dream Fever” is an introspective song telling the story of a person trapped inside a hallucinating dream.

The video features the vocals of Saydi Driggers (lead-singer of power pop band Whistle). Musically Yves Schelpe created a modern trip-hop version holding dynamic synth layers, darker basslines with a widened exotic sound palette of instruments including Indian violin (Sarangi), rhythmic guitar (Dranye), Takasim, harp, etc..

The Police classic covered

As exclusive bonus B-side song for this new EP release, Yves Schelpe covered one of his all time favourite songs, “Walking On The Moon” by The Police. It makes it the first time that this classic song has undergone an electropop approach.

Exclusive bonus tracks on Bandcamp + remix contest

Also added are several remixes of the leading track including 2 exclusive Bandcamp-only bonus instrumental versions. But there’s more, the band also hereby announces the launch of a remixcontest as you’ll also find a remix kit included as well.

More info via this download of the EP on Bandcamp.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.