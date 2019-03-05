Project Pitchfork to release limited 2LP+2CD collector set of ‘Continuum Ride’ album – get yours here (including bonus tracks)

In 2010 Project Pitchfork released the album “Continuum Ride”, the follow-up to “Dream, Tiresias!” which was released just a year before.

The re-release comes as a collector box (strictly limited to 500 copies) holding 2LP+2CD (and 3 bonus tracks) and is available right here. There is also a 2LP+CD version, with 6 different bonus tracks, this version is available here.

The 3 bonus tracks in the collector set are the following ones: “Beholder (Puppet Master Mix)”, “Endless Infinity (God of Doom Mix)”, “Supersonic Snakebite (Iron Fist Mix)”. The 6 bonus tracks in the 2LP+CD set are: “Feel! – [:SITD:] Remix”, “Feel! – Remixed by NOISUF-X”, “Feel! – DIE KRUPPS Remix”, “Despise”, “One Million Faces (RMX)”, “Last Dream”.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.