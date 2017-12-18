FOLLOW US
 
News

Post-punk act Factice Factory to launch their 3rd album in January – only 250 copies available

By Dec 18,2017

Post-punk act Factice Factory to launch their 3rd album in January - only 250 copies available

“Lines & Parallels” is a new vinyl edition of the 3rd album by Factice Factory, a French / Swiss post-punk band consisting of the trio Rajna Fabrice (yes, from the excellent heavenly voices act Rajna), Théotime Lefebvre (Thermafrost) and Chroma Carbon. The record sees a re-release on vinyl after being originally released in September.

The vinyl comes in an extremely limited edition of 250 copies only which can be ordered right here.

Here’s the official video for the Factice Factory track “Extinguisher”.

Tags:

 

Electro Fear – The Little Shop Of Horrors (CD Album – Electro Fear/Dark Tunes Music Group)

Electro Fear – The Little Shop Of Horrors
Previous
Pact Infernal – Monad XXV

Pact Infernal – Monad XXV (Digital EP - Stroboscopic Artefects)

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD