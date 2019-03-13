Peter Turns Pirate launches new video: ‘Jaw Drop’ – watch it here

Peter Turns Pirate (aka Neal Reed from Grendel) has released a brand new music video: “Jaw Drop”. It’s the 3rd music video for the project from Toronto (Canada) and the track itself is taken from his latest EP “View as strange”.

This video focuses entirely on the hard-hitiing drums of the track and features some of the electro scene’s most respected drummers: Galen Waling (Lords of acid, Julien K, PIG), Cristian Carver (Bella Morte, Panic Lift, Man1k1n) and Ben Tourkantonis (Grendel, Panic Lift).

You can watch the video right here.

Peter Turns Pirate was formed in 2004. In 2015 the project opened The AfterMath Festival in Toronto, and in 2016 Peter Turns Pirate supported PIG and En Esch on their 5 week North American Tour.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.