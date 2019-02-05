Pet Shop Boys attacks Donald Trump and Michael Gove in new song ‘Give Stupidity A Chance’

UK’s electropop act Pet Shop Boys has released a new song, “Give Stupidity A Chance”. The song itself is, just like most of their most recent songs, rather dull. However, it gets some extra attention due to the fact it attacks Donald Trump and the British environment secretary Michael Gove.

“Give Stupidity A Chance” was released today and has the following lyrics: “We’ve had quite enough of experts and their dealings / Why face the facts when you can just feel the feelings?” The lines are referring to what the British environment secretary said during the Brexit referendum: “People in this country have had enough of experts.” Trump is grilled in the following lines: “Chicks are always up for it / You’ve got to grab whatever you can / We need a leader who knows money means class / With an eye for a peach-perfect piece of ass.”

The song is the first of 4 Pet Shop Boys songs from their new EP “Agenda” which will be released this week. Another song will be made available tomorrow, then one on Thursday and finally the fourth on Friday. Three of the songs are satirical while the 4th one is a ‘rather sad song’ as the band says.

The four tracks were produced by Tim Powell and Pet Shop Boys and recorded towards the end of last year. They will not be included on Pet Shop Boys’ next album which is being produced by Stuart Price and is due for release in the autumn.

For now the first track.

