Parade Ground releases new album ‘Sanctuary’ in a limited run of only 300 copies – get yours here

Out in a few weeks is the new Parade Ground album “Sanctuary”. Out in a digipak and limited to 300 copies, the album is the follow-up to the Belgian act’s album “Rosary” (2007). You can expect post-punk guitars, repetitive synthetic drums and noises. The material on the album has been partially produced by Daniel B. and Patrick Codenys of Front 242.

You can order this limited edition right here.

Parade Ground is the project of the 2 brothers Jean-Marc and Pierre Pauly and formed in 1981. The duo regularly collaborated with members of Belgian band Front 242 and have written and composed on two Front 242 albums in 1994. Their previous album “Rosary” was equally produced by Patrick Codenys (Front 242).

Below is the album trailer.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.