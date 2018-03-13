Out now, the new Sirus single and video ‘Singularity’ + 3 physical formats – check it out

Having almost sold out all physical copies of both their albums and both previous singles for DWA, Melbourne-based cyberpunk act Sirus have returned with the new single and video “Singularity”.

Initial physical copies come in 3 ultra-limited and ultra-innovative formats as you can see below:

single-track business card CD (“Singularity – Single Edit”): Clear plastic, printed in black, white and clear spot gloss finish

(“Singularity – Single Edit”): Clear plastic, printed in black, white and clear spot gloss finish 2-track transparent lathecut 7” vinyl (“Singularity – Single Edit”/ “Cycleheart”)

(“Singularity – Single Edit”/ “Cycleheart”) 3-track 80mm vinyl-look mini-CD (“Singularity – Single Edit”/ “Cycleheart”/ “Singularity”): Basically looks like a miniature picture disc. As with the business card edition, printing has been done directly onto the jewelcase itself – negating any need for paper parts.

These collectibles are all already sold out on pre-order, with remaining copies available online here on the DWA Bandcamp page, so be very quick if you want one!

The video – the follow-up to the band’s massively successful “Neon Dominion” can be viewed below:

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.