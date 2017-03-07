OST+FRONT return with brand new max-single ‘Fiesta de sexo!’ (incl. a Miley Cyrus cover) – listen to the title track feat. Erk Aicrag from Hocico & Rabia Sorda fame

OST+FRONT are back with a brand new maxi-single, “Fiesta de Sexo!”. The CD single comes in a strictly limited digipak and contains the title song, plus exclusive remixes, demos and cover versions as you can see in the tracklist below. You can already place your order right here. For the occasion the German act teamed up with Erk Aicrag (Hocico/Rabia Sorda).

The limited maxi CD contains the title track in the album version, a previously unreleased demo and three exclusive remixes (by Rabia Sorda, Larva and Among The Living). The band also turned Miley Cyrus’ hit “Wrecking Ball” into a metal-tune with the vocal assistance of Blutengel’s Ulrike Goldmann. Massive Ego from their side turned the song “Nein” into a club track while the band Krankheit (support act on OST+FRONT’s “Ultra”-tour) have recorded a cover version of “Liebeslied”.

Here’s the video for “Fiesta de Sexo (feat. Erk Aicrag)”:

Tracklist: