Orphx secures ‘Archive 1993-1994’ as a 2LP vinyl set

Mannequin Records will release an archival collection from Orphx’s 1993-1994 period. Inspired by early industrial music and new waves of noise from Japan and Europe, the compilation gathers together material from the Rich Oddie and Christina Sealey’s first 2 cassette releases (“01” & “02”) originally released by Xcreteria along with previously unreleased tracks recovered from the original 4 track tapes.

The 2 vinyl set is limited to 500 copies and can be ordered right here.

The project was founded in late 1993 by Rich Oddie, Christina Sealey and Aron West. West left in 1994 to create the noise project Tropism.

Tracklist:

A1 Conceptus

A2 Gestation

A3 Miasma (Edit)

A4 Inhumed

A5 The Sodomite

B1 An Initial Process

B2 Excruciate

B3 Monophilia

B4 Juliette

B5 Metaplasmic Disjecta

C1 Veil of Dream

C2 Exposure

C3 Reservoirs of Infection

C4 A la Recherche d’un Corps

D1 A Landscape of Wounds (Edit)

D2 Accuracy Overloads Procedure

D3 Lecture

D4 Serial Deaths

D5 Beautiful Wreckage

D6 Live Fragment 21/10/94