OOMPH! premieres music video for second single ‘Tausend Mann und ein Befehl’ – watch it here

Today is the music video premiere of the brand new OOMPH! single “Tausend Mann und ein Befehl” of the upcoming studio album “Ritual” – out on January 18th.

Here’s what the band has to say about the new single: “We are very excited to show you our brandnew video of “Tausend Mann und ein Befehl”! This song is about the tragedy of blindly following orders during warfare. Without a strict hierarchy most wars would certainly not happen.”

You can view the video below:

Here’s the already released lyric video for the first single “Kein Liebeslied”:

