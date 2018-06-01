OOMPH! announces new album + European tour in 2019!

On January 18th, 2019 the new album (number 13 already!) of German Industrial-Metal rockers OOMPH! will be released via Napalm Records! According the band it’s going to be as heavy, hard and dark as it has not been for a long time!

The accompanying European tour starts on March 1st, 2019! The band still will perform this year together with a big symphonic orchestra, live on stage, for the very first time in Moscow – Crocus City Hall (September 14th) and St-Petersburg – DK Lensoveta (September 16th). Before the festival season starts OOMPH! will do a show in Halle 02 – Heidelberg (DE) on June 7th and in Posthalle – Würzburg (DE) on June 9th.

European Tourdates 2019:

01.03.2019 DE Hannover / Capitol

02.03.2019 DE Berlin Astra

03.03.2019 DE Hamburg / Markthalle

05.03.2019 DE Bochum / Zeche

06.03.2019 DE Wiesbaden / Schlachthof

08.03.2019 DE Stuttgart / Im Wizemann

09.03.2019 DE München / Backstage Werk

10.03.2019 DE Dresden / Kraftwerk Mitte

12.03.2019 DE Leipzig / Täubchenthal

13.03.2019 DE Nürnberg / Hirsch

15.03.2019 DE Köln / Live Music Hall

16.03.2019 NL Drachten / Iduna

17.03.2019 FR Strasbourg / La Laiterie

19.03.2019 UK London / O2 Academy Islington

20.03.2019 FR Paris / La Machine

22.03.2019 ES Madrid / Sala Mon

23.03.2019 ES Barcelona / Razzmatazz 2

24.03.2019 FR Lyon / Ninkasi Kao

26.03.2019 CH Solothurn / Kofmehl

28.03.2019 AT Dornbirn / Conrad-Sohm

29.03.2019 CZ Praha / Nová Chmelnice

30.03.2019 PL Warszawa / Dark Electro Festival

