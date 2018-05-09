One to definitely check out: the synthwave project Nebula Black – preview available

A new synthwave project that has surfaced a while ago is Nebula Black. Nebula Black is a project by US-based artist Joshua Steffen who you will defintely know from the industrial act Halo In Reverse.

Says Josh: “With over 20 years of musical experience with guitar, synthesizers, sound design mixing and mastering Nebula Black is by far my best project yet.” Nebula Black offers a cinematic 80’s synthwave experience bringing forth images of your favorite science fiction scenes.

You can check it out below, but also on iTunes, Spotify and related.

<a href="http://nebulablack.bandcamp.com/album/polaris">Polaris by Nebula Black</a>

