OMD launch brand new track ‘The View From Here’ – listen here

A new OMD track entitled “The View From Here” from the band’s forthcoming album “The Punishment of Luxury” has been released today. The track can be heard right below (mind you, some countries might be blocked).





“The Punishment of Luxury” will be released two weeks today and is available for pre-order in a variety of formats.

In further news, the first single “Isotype” is released on limited edition 12″ vinyl today. The second limited 12″ single release to be taken from the album will be “The Punishment of Luxury”. This will be released on September 15th (slightly earlier than previously advertised) and will include a special extended mix of the single as well as the b-side Lampe Licht.

The UK/Europe leg of ‘The Punishment of Luxury Tour’ is on sale now! Tickets are available for purchase right here. See below for the dates.

23rd Oct – IE – Dublin – Vicar Street

24th Oct – UK – Belfast – Mandela Hall

29th Oct – UK – Liverpool – Empire Sold Out

30th Oct – UK – Bristol – Colston Hall

1st Nov – UK – Southend – Cliffs Pavilion

2nd Nov – UK – Ipswich – Regent

3rd Nov – UK – Cambridge – Corn Exchange

5th Nov – UK – Leicester – De Montfort Hall

6th Nov – UK – Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall

7th Nov – UK – Sheffield – City Hall

9th Nov – UK – Reading – Hexagon

10th Nov – UK – Southampton – Guildhall

11th Nov – UK – Guildford – G Live

13th Nov – UK – London – Roundhouse

15th Nov – UK – Bexhill – De La Warr Pavilion

17th Nov – UK – Manchester – Academy

18th Nov – UK – York – Barbican

19th Nov – UK – Glasgow – Royal Concert Hall

21st Nov – UK – Birmingham – Symphony Hall Sold Out

22nd Nov – UK – Gateshead – Sage

25th Nov – DE – Erfurt – Traum Hits Festival – Tickets

26th Nov – DE – Hamburg – Grosse Freiheit Upgrade

28th Nov – DE – Berlin – Huxleys Upgrade

29th Nov – DE – Leipzig – Haus Auensee Upgrade

30th Nov – DE – Munich – Tonhalle Upgrade

2nd Dec – DE – Offenbach – Stadthalle Upgrade

3rd Dec – DE – Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Hall Upgrade

5th Dec – NL – Tilburg – 013 Upgrade

6th Dec – BE – Antwerp – De Roma Upgrade

8th Dec – CH – Lausanne – Les Docks Upgrade