OMD launch brand new track ‘The View From Here’ – listen here

A new OMD track entitled “The View From Here” from the band’s forthcoming album “The Punishment of Luxury” has been released today. The track can be heard right below (mind you, some countries might be blocked).
“The Punishment of Luxury” will be released two weeks today and is available for pre-order in a variety of formats.
In further news, the first single “Isotype” is released on limited edition 12″ vinyl today. The second limited 12″ single release to be taken from the album will be “The Punishment of Luxury”. This will be released on September 15th (slightly earlier than previously advertised) and will include a special extended mix of the single as well as the b-side Lampe Licht.
The UK/Europe leg of ‘The Punishment of Luxury Tour’ is on sale now! Tickets are available for purchase right here. See below for the dates.
23rd Oct – IE – Dublin – Vicar Street
24th Oct – UK – Belfast – Mandela Hall
29th Oct – UK – Liverpool – Empire Sold Out
30th Oct – UK – Bristol – Colston Hall
1st Nov – UK – Southend – Cliffs Pavilion
2nd Nov – UK – Ipswich – Regent
3rd Nov – UK – Cambridge – Corn Exchange
5th Nov – UK – Leicester – De Montfort Hall
6th Nov – UK – Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall
7th Nov – UK – Sheffield – City Hall
9th Nov – UK – Reading – Hexagon
10th Nov – UK – Southampton – Guildhall
11th Nov – UK – Guildford – G Live
13th Nov – UK – London – Roundhouse
15th Nov – UK – Bexhill – De La Warr Pavilion
17th Nov – UK – Manchester – Academy
18th Nov – UK – York – Barbican
19th Nov – UK – Glasgow – Royal Concert Hall
21st Nov – UK – Birmingham – Symphony Hall Sold Out
22nd Nov – UK – Gateshead – Sage
25th Nov – DE – Erfurt – Traum Hits Festival – Tickets
26th Nov – DE – Hamburg – Grosse Freiheit Upgrade
28th Nov – DE – Berlin – Huxleys Upgrade
29th Nov – DE – Leipzig – Haus Auensee Upgrade
30th Nov – DE – Munich – Tonhalle Upgrade
2nd Dec – DE – Offenbach – Stadthalle Upgrade
3rd Dec – DE – Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Hall Upgrade
5th Dec – NL – Tilburg – 013 Upgrade
6th Dec – BE – Antwerp – De Roma Upgrade
8th Dec – CH – Lausanne – Les Docks Upgrade