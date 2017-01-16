FOLLOW US
 
News

Numb to release classic ‘Wasted Sky’ album in a limited vinyl edition in April – pre-orders available now

By Jan 16,2017

Numb to release classic'Wasted Sky' album in a limited vinyl edition in April - pre-orders available now

Numb’s classic album “Wasted Sky” sees a re-release on vinyl in a very limited edition. Originally released in the mid 90’s, the album was a landmark for industrial music mixing guitars with strong beats and harsh vocals.

Released on KK records, and arranged / produced by Hiwatt Marshall and Numb the material was mostly recorded and mixed at the band’s Mushroom Studios in Vancouver. You can exclusively pre-order a copy of this limited edition right here.

The Canadian electro-industrial act was founded by Don Gordon, David Hall and Sean Stubbs in 1986. “Wasted Sky” was released in 1994 following up on “Death on the Installment Plan” released the year before.

Following the “Suspended” single, Gordon retired the project and moved to Vietnam to live with his wife.

Here’s how the title track sounds:

Tags:

 

Larrnakh – Necrofolk – Like The Silken Shrouds Of Death (CD Album – Rage In Eden)

Larrnakh – Necrofolk – Like The Silken Shrouds Of Death
Previous
Side-Line introduces Essence Of Mind - listen now to 'The Other Side (Vigilante Remix)' (Face The Beat profile series)

Side-Line introduces Essence Of Mind - listen now to 'The Other Side (Vigilante Remix)' (Face The Beat profile series)

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD