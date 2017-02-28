Norwegian trio Essence Of Mind are returning to Germany this spring doing a club tour – here are the dates!

It will be the first time that Essence Of Mind will play a headline tour in Germany after playing at famous festivals like M’era Luna and Autumn Moon as well as touring with bands like Apoptygma Berserk and Zeromancer. The Synthpop-band Alienare from northern Germany will open the shows as special guest.

Dates, venues, tickets and more are listed right here on the band’s official website. The band has a solid live reputation as we could see during the shows we have seen over the years not in the least thanks to its strong live line-up consisting of frontman Erlend Eilertsen, Christian Paulsen (guitars, bass) and Hasse Mattsson (additional programing, live keyboards).

The Norwegians recently released their EP “After The Break Up” as a sequel to their longplayer “The Break Up!”, you can check it out below.