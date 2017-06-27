New Studio-X vs. Technoid album'Neural Torment' out now! Download from today on on Bandcamp, iTunes, ...

“Neural Torment” is the brand new Studio-X vs. Technoid album and sees Australian studio producer Lawrie Bayldon joining up with talented Italian electronic artist Roberto Ricci aka Technoid. The 13-track album offers some really hard industrial / hard-dance which will please those wanting some extreme hardcore dubstep electro. As you can guess, this is superfood for Skrillex fans.

You can judge for yourself below where you can download this brand new studio album. The album is also available via Spotify, Amazon MP3, iTunes and all other download stores.