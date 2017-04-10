FOLLOW US
 
News

New Order releases new remix EP: ‘Music Complete: Remix’ – listen here

By Apr 10,2017

New Order announces new LP'Music Complete' - Listen to first snippet

New Order has released a brand new remix EP, “Music Complete: Remix”, ahead of their upcoming US tour dates, including a pair of Coachella performances. “Music Complete: Remix” EP features remixes of tracks from the band’s 2015 album “Music Complete” including remixes that were previously commercially unavailable as well as Takkyu Ishino’s “Tutti Frutti” remix that was included on the exclusive Japanese 12” by the same name.

Check out the EP below:

Additionally, New Order recently announced the release of “NOMC15”, a live album recorded at Brixton Academy in November 2015, and captured by Mute Records live recording division Live Here Now. Set for release on May 26, 2017, the album will be available on double CD, triple clear vinyl (180g) and high definition download, all featuring new artwork by Warren Jackson.

Tags:

 

Japanese noise legend Merzbow mutilates Mortiis on latest single

Japanese noise legend Merzbow mutilates Mortiis on latest single
Previous
Metroland returns with massive 4CD boxset '12x12' + 2 download version with exclusive tracklist

Metroland returns with massive 4CD boxset '12x12' + 2 download version with exclusive tracklist

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD