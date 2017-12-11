New Ministry video and album details!

“AmeriKKKant”, industrial-metal pioneers Ministry’s 14th album, will be released on March 9, 2018 for the first time via Nuclear Blast Records. The album will include guest appearances from Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory, former N.W.A. member Arabian Prince, DJ Swamp and Lord of the Cello. It contains 9 songs in total of which 3 of them are longer than 8 minutes!





The new album will also be released on vinyl and can be ordered here.

Special release-packages can be ordered here.

Today the video for the first single, “Antifa”, a protest song against the current political chaos in America, was released.

Tracklist

1. I Know Words

2. Twilight Zone

3. Victims of a Clown

4. TV5/4Chan

5. We’re Tired of It

6. Wargasm

7. Antifa

8. Game Over

9. AmeriKKKa

Tourdates

March 22 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 23 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theatre

March 24 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 26 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre

March 29 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

March 31 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

April 01 – Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre

April 03 – Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma Theatre

April 05 – Lincoln, Nebr. @ Boubon Theatre

April 07 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

April 08 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom

April 10 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

April 11 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

April 12 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

April 14 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

April 15 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus

April 17 – Boston, Mass. @ Royale

April 18 – Portland, Maine @ Aura

April 19 – Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theatre

April 21 – Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theatre

April 22 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

April 23 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

April 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

April 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

April 28 – Austin, Tex. @ Levitation Festival

August 10 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ Alcatraz Metal Festival