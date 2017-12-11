MZ.412 collaborates with Trepaneringsritualen for live ‘Post Industriale / Rituals 2LP 2015 E.V.’ 2LP vinyl

Old Europa Cafe has announced a brand new vinyl by MZ.412 and Trepaneringsritualen. Out by early 2018 (you can order this very limited item right here) the release offers a live recording of the show the duo performed on October 31 2015 at Old Europa Cafe’s label festival “X Congresso Post Industriale” at the Club Kindergarten in Bologna, Italy.





The recordings are being released on solid and heavy vinyl in a gatefold-cover plus poster artwork packaging by Thomas Eklund / TxRxP. The mastering was executed by Henrik Nordvargr Björkk/ Nordvargr. Each vinyl side includes one long and exclusive “Akt” (Ritual) by the 2 projects.

Track list: