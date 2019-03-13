My Love Kills launches first single ‘Love Is Suffering’

After a first introduction with the track “Love undone” and then an unexpected 5 years of silence, V.V. Arkames of Ad Inferna and Fredrik Sigeback of Erotic Elk are back with a new single called “Love Is Suffering”. This time, My Love Kills presents a club oriented dark song surfing between synthpop and different EBM styles.

Also a video has been launched for the new single:

The debut album “Glitch” will soon be completed and will be released on ScentAir Records.

