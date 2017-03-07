Mortiis releases remix album and announces UK tour



(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange. Band photo by Sebastian Ludvigsen)

As a followup to last year’s long-­awaited ‘The Great Deceiver’ album, the Norwegian alternative rock/industrial/synth act Mortiis will release the remix album ‘The Great Corrupter’ on April 21st. Deconstructed and masterfully “corrupted” by Chris Vrenna, Rhys Fulber, Die Krupps, John Fryer, GODFLESH, Merzbow, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D´Etre, Je$us LovesAmerika, PIG and many more, the record will also contain unreleased material from the original recording sessions.

Mortiis:

“The tracks on this album are very broad. They range from retro sounding, heavy industrial to very deep ambient type music to electronic/industrial club music.”

‘The Great Corrupter’ will be available in CD and vinyl formats, each with its own unique, collectible packaging, with licensed Hieronymus Bosch artwork, dolls It will also be available digitally – preorder @ https://mortiiswebstore.com/

True to tradition, Mortiis released not just one, but two free download singles as a taste of things to come. The first single contains a ferocious remix by German industrial legends Die Krupps, and also features a non-­album remix by club heroes Leæther Strip. The second single features remixes by Godflesh and Chris Vrenna – check’em out on the band’s Bandcamp site!

Mortiis will be returning to the UK for a 9 date strong co-headline run with PIG on the ‘Swine & Punishment’ tour.

Mortiis: “Raymond Watts is pretty much a legend in the industrial music world, as is En Esch, who is part of PIG now, and I´ve known Z Marr for years since we toured with Combichrist a couple of times back in 2011, so this tour feels very right to me. PIG has also remixed Mortiis twice, and I just did one for them. In fact I think our records are coming out only a month apart. The UK is always a good time, and if all else fails, their beer is usually great!”

See them live at these dates and venues March 2017:

10: Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

11: Glasgow – Ivory Blacks

12: Newcastle – Think Tank

13: York – Fibbers

14: Sheffield – Plug

15: Manchester – Ruby Lounge

16: Bristol – Fleece

17: Norwich – Epic Studios

18: London – Garage