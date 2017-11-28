Morrissey will no longer do print interviews – watch the announcement

Last week Morrissey caused quite some rumor with his attacks on Merkel and with his comments about the Kevin Spacey scandal in with Germany’s Der Spiegel. As a result Morrissey has now said that he won’t be doing any more print interviews.





Performing at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre on Saturday (November 25), Morrissey denied that he said the original comments about Spacey.

Morrissey: “I did an interview a couple of weeks ago for a German newspaper and, of course, let me just say this: That was the last print interview I will ever do! Unless you see the words form in my mouth and then you see or hear the words come out of my mouth… please, if you don’t see that, I didn’t say them.”

Here’s the fragment: