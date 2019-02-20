Morrissey no longer boycotts Canada – First Canadian tour in 15 years

Morrissey is no longer turning hus back on the seal clubbing Canadians. The former Smiths frontman has announced his first tour in Justin Trudeau land in 15 years.

In 2006 Morrissey banned the Canadian fans out of his heart saying that “the horrific slaughter of the animals means I will never play in Canada again.” But now he will be making “sizeable donations to animal protection groups in each city” he will play.

Coming up in studio news is “California Son”, a new covers album where he will cover such artsist as Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Joni Mitchell.

The tour will kick off on April 15 at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre. Below are all the dates.

15 April – Orpheum, Vancouver

17 April – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Calgary

18 April – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Edmonton

20 April – TCU Place, Saskatoon

22 April – Centennial Concert Hall, Winnipeg

26 April – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto

27 April – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto

29 April – MTELLUS, Montreal

