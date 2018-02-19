Miss FD reveals album cover (and teaser) for upcoming studio album ‘Transcendence’

Out March 27th, 2018 is the brand new album by Miss FD. Her 4th studio album “Transcendence” is scheduled for release through Quantum Release Records. The album will be packaged as a 4-page digipack with a 12-page booklet and can be ordered already via PledgeMusic.

By pre-ordering you can help Miss FD to complete the post-production for “Transcendence”, including studio mixing, and professional album mastering. Added to this it will also fund the creation of new imagery and artwork for the new release and lots more. Every purchase from the PledgeMusic page will include the full album download when the album is released.

The artwork for “Transcendence”, featuring photography by Chad Michael Ward and graphic design by Joshua Smith, has been revealed now (see the picture above) together with the album’s tracklist consiting of seven new compositions:

Despair Vagaries Delirium (feat. Vulture Culture) Little Galaxy Transcendence Intermezzo (feat. Robert Dante) All the Pieces Icarus

A first video will be released on March 9, more precisely for the track “Despair”. The video was directed by Chad Michael Ward and a 30 second video teaser can be viewed below.

Miss FD is a dark electronic music artist, songwriter, singer, producer, and performer. The project began in 2009 and since then she has released her debut album “Monsters in the Industry” in 2010, followed by the albums “Love Never Dies” in 2011, and “Comfort for the Desolate” in 2013. She has also collaborated with other artists in the world of electro-industrial/EBM, including Ghost & Writer, Psy’Aviah, and most recently Vulture Culture, whose production is featured on the track “Delirium” from the new album “Transcendence”.

Miss FD and Vulture Culture’s collaboration work was most recently featured in Alfa-Matrix’s “Electronic Body Matrix, Vol 2”, with the track “New Era”.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.