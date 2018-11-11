Miss FD releases video for ‘Krampus Song’ single

Just in time for the holidays, Dark Electropop artist Miss FD releases her new Jazz influenced single “Krampus Song”. Recorded with live instruments, this playful, upbeat and jazzy Holiday themed tune is all about the Krampus!

Krampus is a companion of Saint Nicholas in Central European folklore, a figure who, during the Christmas season, punishes children who have misbehaved. A fun lyric video, including artwork by renowned comic book artist Chandra Free is available to promote the track.

The song is available worldwide on all major streaming outlets through Quantum Release Records. Below is the video.

The Miss FD project began in 2009 a debut album “Monsters in the Industry” was released in 2010, followed by the albums “Love Never Dies” in 2011, “Comfort for the Desolate” in 2013, and most recently, “Transcendence”, in March of 2018.

