Mexico’s dark electro Circuito Cerrado returns with new album 2 years after very well-received ‘Arrhythmia’ album

“Furious Basslines” is the title of the brand new album by Mexico’s dark electro act Circuito Cerrado, the band’s 3rd so far. The new album comes 2 years after the heavy industrial “Arrhythmia” and a few weeks after the download EP “Revolution”.

For this album Marrko B. (mastermind of dark elektro fame C-Lekktor) and his partner in crime Psyklon again mix modern techno beats and industrial distorted noise.

The album also comes out as a limited double-CD edition (available here) with 11 exclusive bonus tracks including collaborations and featuring artists such as Rexx Arkana, Iszoloscope, Noiz+Zilenth,Tanzkrieg, etc.. Next to this, you can of course pre-order the normal CD version as well next to the bonus tracks download version from Bandcamp.

Here are already 2 tracks: “Revolution (feat. Odissi)” and “I Will Fuck You Up”.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/furious-basslines-bonus-tracks-version">Furious Basslines (Bonus Tracks Version) by CIRCUITO CERRADO</a>

And for those who didn’t check out the “Revolution” EP already, you can listen to the tracks below and get it from Bandcamp.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/revolution-ep">Revolution EP by CIRCUITO CERRADO</a>

