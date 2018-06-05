Melotron return with all new album ‘Für Alle’

Melotron return with an all new 11-track album: “Für Alle”. The album is the follow-up to the 2014 released “Werkschau” and can be ordered right now on Bandcamp.

Melotron was formed in Germany in 1996 by Andy Krueger, Edgar Slatnow and Kay Hildebrandt who left their former band, The Vermin, to form Melotron.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.