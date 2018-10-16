Mechatronic unveil video for the song ‘A Life Pretending’ taken from their album ‘Still Life’

The Swedish electropop act Mechatronic have launched a video for the song “A Life Pretending”. You can view it below, but do read the circumstances in which it was shot right under the video.

The video was shot in Gothenburg in rather cold weather so it seems: “We started filming the “live clip”, showing in the movie theater, dressed in summer clothes. We swept us in warm blankets between the takes, but were still ice cold after a while, and Emma in her sleeveless dress could hardly play on the keyboard with her stiff fingers. On film we looked all red nosed and frozen, with bright red fingers to white keys, but that freezing feeling was nicely removed afterward in the color setting. The robot suit wasn’t much warmer, and since the robot scenes were recorded later in the evening the temperature had dropped even further. Emma was at first a bit nervous about acting on camera, but with the professional coaching by an experienced director it was no problem when the time came. It was a good thing she could feel comfortable in the situation since the robot suit attracted both eyes and comments. Especially at McDonalds where we went for a break to have a coffee and warm up.”

