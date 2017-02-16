Massive limited edition boxset for Staubkind’s newest ‘An jedem einzelnen Tag’ – order yours here

The brand new album “An jedem einzelnen Tag” by the Berlin based gothic rock pop act Staubkind will be out by the end of March. It’s the band’s fifth long player and was produced by Henning Verlage (Unheilig) and Ingo Politz (Silly, Silbermond, Joris).

The limited fan box (available here right now) contains the double CD and an exclusive EP with two more new songs (“Feuer ohne Asche” & “Unter deinem Stern”) and an exclusive acoustic version of “Stille Tränen”. The bonus CD itself holds the tracks “Das Beste kommt noch”, “Platz zum Träumen”, “Mit Kinderaugen”, “Lauter leben” and “Fliegen lernen”.

It set furthermore contains a hand-signed autograph card, a poster, a sticker and a lavish postcard set as further exclusive content.

Louis Manke, a singer and guitar player from Dresden, founded the project Staubkind in 2004. In the same year, the first single “Keine Sonne” and the debut album “Traumfänger” were published on the Berlin independent label Fear Section of the singer and musician Chris Pohl. The rest is history. The line-up these days consists of Sven Louis Manke, Daniel Lindenblatt, Friedemann “Friedel” Mäthger, Sebastian “Bassty” Scheibe and Henrik Böhl.