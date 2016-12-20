FOLLOW US
 
Massive John Foxx 5x vinyl boxset for John Foxx titled ‘The complete cathedral oceans’ available now

By Dec 20,2016

Out by the first week of January – but available right here already – is John Foxx’s “The complete cathedral oceans” super deluxe 5 LP album-style 12×12 book set. The release contains all 3 of Foxx’s ambient classics “Cathedral Oceans I” (1997), “Cathedral Oceans II” (2003) and “Cathedral Oceans III” (2005) spread over five LPs.

The 12×12 book contains dozens of Foxx’s images along with passages from his (audio) book “The Quiet Man” which contains the surreal, dream-like stories from John Foxx’s on-going novel. The complete track list can be viewed right here.

Here’s a preview of what to expect:

