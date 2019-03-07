M83 announces ‘Knife + Heart’ soundtrack – listen to ‘Karl’ and watch the trailer feat. Vanessa Paradis

M83 announces his third feature film soundtrack, “Knife + Heart”, which will be released digitally March 8 on Mute. “Knife + Heart” is a French film directed by Yann Gonzalez – the brother of M83 frontman Anthony Gonzalez. It premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

You can listen to the new song “Karl” below.

The film turns out to be a noir-tinged erotic slasher that explores the seedy underbelly of Paris in the 1970s. Vanessa Paradis stars as Anne, the producer of third-rate gay pornography who strives to win back the affections of Lois – her editor and erstwhile lover – by shooting her most ambitious film yet. But events take a violent and dark turn when one after another, Anne’s actors fall prey to a masked killer whose bloodlust knows no bounds.

M83 previously provided the soundtrack for Yann’s debut full-length feature, “You And The Night”.

You can watch the trailer for “Knife + Heart” below.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.