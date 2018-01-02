FOLLOW US
 
Lovelorn Dolls launch first official video from new album: ‘Dead Sea’ – watch it here

By Jan 2,2018

The Belgian electro goth metal act Lovelorn Dolls have launched a first video single, “Dead Sea”, from their upcoming album “Darker Ages” which will be officially out next month. From the new album “Darker Ages”

You can watch the video below.

“Darker Ages” is the duo’s 3rd album and was engineered once again by Maxx of Helalyn Flowers fame. The album also sees a double CD boxset release holding a 12-track bonus disc starting with a very personal cover of Nine Inch Nails‘ “Hurt” plus various remixes of album songs giving them a more open and overall electronic twist.

