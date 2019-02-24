‘Lords of Chaos’ thriller movie shows Mayhem during the chaotic Norwegian black metal scene of the early 1990s

Out now in the USA and end of next month in the UK is “Lords of Chaos”, a 2018 thriller film directed by Jonas Åkerlund and written by Dennis Magnusson and Åkerlund. The film focuses on the Norwegian black metal scene of the early 1990s, and is based on the 1998 non-fiction book of the same name by Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlind.

The film’s plot is based around the band Mayhem, formed in the 1980s, by a young guitarist called Øystein Aarseth aka Euronymous. Mayhem was the first black metal band of the genre in Norway. After the suicide of the band’s frontman Dead, a fan named Varg Vikernes joins the band on bass next to Blackthorn on guitars and the Hungarian Attila Csihar on vocals. The band records what would become Mayhem’s first album, “De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas”. But Mayhem disbanded after Aarseth’s murder, shortly before the release of their debut album leaving just a demo, an EP (“Deathcrush”) and a full commercially released album plus several live videos.

Varg not happy…

Before the film was even released, Varg also released his view on things. He complains that he has never been asked any comment on the script itself and more. Note he is not pleased with the fact that a person with the last name Cohen is playing him. Rather disturbing character this Varg guy. You can see the video below.

The band would later reform, but this new film focusses on the first stage of the band, which was a rather shocking one as you will see below. The cast for the film has Rory Culkin as Euronymous, Emory Cohen as Varg Vikernes, Anthony De La Torre as Hellhammer, Sky Ferreira as Ann-Marit, Jack Kilmer as Dead, Valter Skarsgård as Faust, Sam Coleman as Metalion, Jonathan Barnwell as Necrobutcher, Wilson Gonzalez Ochsenknecht as Blackthorn, Lucian Charles Collier as Occultus, Anette Martinsen as Norwegian Newscaster, Andrew Lavelle as Fenriz, James Edwin as Manheim and rion Csihar as Attila Csihar.

The trailer for the film

