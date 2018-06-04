Lisa Gerrard collaboration with Cye Wood out now on vinyl

Available now on vinyl in a limited run of just 500 copies is the album “The Trail of Genghis Khan” made by Lisa Gerrard (Dead Can Dance) in collaboration with Australian violinist / multi-instrumentalist Cye Wood.

The recording was sourced from material that Lisa and Cye produced for the Australian documentary series “The Trail of Genghis Khan” which showed Tim Cope’s journey on horseback from Mongolia to Hungary.

You can order this vinyl right now via this mailorder.

It’s not the first time Cye has been collaborating with Gerrard, he was already a violinist on her solo album “The Black Opal” released in 2009.

Here’s an excerpt.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.