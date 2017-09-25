Legendary German electropop act Hubert Kah (Sandra) featured on brand new Totem Obscura album

“Nordische Feste” is the 2nd full length album by the German duo Totem Obscura, out later this year in November. The album will of course again be mixing harsh acylum-esque electronics with medieval sounds.





But what also caught our attention was the fact that the track “Helden” features the legendary German electropop act Hubert Kah aka Hubert Kemmler (known for a long range of successful hit-songs and backing vocals for the 80’s icon Sandra).

The album also holds collaborations with Ruined Conflict, Cosmic Armchair and new label mates Crytek, plus also a guitar driven version by Hell:Sector of the “Eisenmann”, the band’s recent club hit.

For now, you can already listen to these 2 tracks below. The album can already be pre-ordered on CD or as download (via Bandcamp).

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/nordische-feste">Nordische Feste by TOTEM OBSCURA</a>

Very much recommended to fans of Acylum, Heimataerde and of course Wumpscut!