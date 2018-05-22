Legend issue remastered ‘Fearless’ debut album on (red) vinyl

Out in August is the all-new remastered double vinyl heavy-weight 180 gram edition of Legend’s smashing debut album “Fearless”. The album reissue comes in a special wide-spine sleeve and is available on very limited double red vinyl (you can order it right here) or on regular double vinyl (available here)!

Legend is an Icelandic duo consisting of Krummi Björgvinsson and Halldor Á. Björnsson, who release music under the Canadian label Artoffact Records. Björgvinsson who was previously the singer and songwriter for Mínus, acts as Legend’s singer and manager. Their musical style is experimental, drawing on electronica, at times being classified as a form of 1980s Electro-industrial music.

